Friday morning update: Today will be beautiful but crisp, with wall-to-wall sunshine and temperatures climbing to near 50 degrees. Westerly winds will also be picking up in intensity, with gusts up to 34 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of the area until 8 p.m. this evening. More of the same this weekend, with highs in the 50s and lows near freezing. Our next weather maker will be a cold front that sweeps through on New Year’s Day, sparking showers. We dry out on Tuesday and Wednesday before a disturbance brings more rain Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will remain below-average, with highs in the 50s and lows near freezing.