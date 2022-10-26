High pressure will give us plenty of sunshine for our Thursday with seasonable temperatures. Clouds increase for Friday and those clouds will be with us for the weekend as a system develops to our west and will bring rain into the CSRA late Saturday into Sunday. Along with that, High pressure will give us a northeast wind by the weekend and the “Wedge” will set up giving us cooler/cloudy conditions. My current thinking is the system (and the Wedge) should be gone by Monday evening, giving us a better forecast for trick-or-treat time!

Here’s your Vipir 6 Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Low: 46

Thursday: Sunny. High: 76

Thursday night: Mostly clear. Low: 50

Friday: Increasing clouds. High: 73