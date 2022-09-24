Another beauty coming our way Sunday, just in time for the IronMan 70.3! A few clouds by afternoon and warm temperatures, Highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will move through late Monday afternoon, this will give us a spotty shower, and cooler temperatures for Tuesday through Friday.

All eyes are on the Gulf as we continue to track Tropical Storm Ian. We could start to see effects from Ian as early as Thursday morning. This will be something we will be watching closely…be sure to stay with WJBF NewsChannel 6 for the very latest.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Low: 55

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 88

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 62

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 89