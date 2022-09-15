It’s the same old song, but we LOVE it! Continued to be a lovely forecast the next several days as we’ll see sunshine, warm temperatures but not too humid. We’ll slowly bring back the humidity by early next week as we also bring back the 90s. The first day of Fall is one week away and its looking like summer will hold on a bit longer.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Low: 60

Friday: Sunny. High: 87

Friday night: Clear and pleasant. Low: 62

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 89 – 90 degrees.