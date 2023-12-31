Sunday Morning Update: Happy New Year’s Eve!! Our last morning of 2023 is a chilly one with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Skies are clear, winds are calm and we’re set up for a beautiful, cool day full of sunshine! Not a bad way to end the year!

Tonight, if you’re going out to celebrate, you definitely want to bring along a coat, as temperatures remain below average and in the upper 30s. As the clock strikes 12, we will have no problem viewing fireworks as skies will be mostly clear. Have a great day and a safe, warm and fun time bringing in 2024! Cheers!