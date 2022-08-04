As of 4:30PM Thursday: A sunny start to the day, but the clouds have grown over the afternoon. We will be partly cloudy for the rest of the afternoon and well into the evening. Storms and showers have started popping up around the CSRA at 2pm, and they will likely continue to pop up until around 7pm. Luckily these are no where near as strong as the storms yesterday.

Temperatures have started to decline, we started the month off above average, but we are seeing a dip as we end up in the mid to low 90s for much of the CSRA during the evening. These temperatures could continue to drop, as we see just a 90 for Sunday.