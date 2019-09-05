At 1100 PM the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 31.3 North, longitude 79.6 West. About 105 miles south of Charleston, SC. Dorian is moving toward the north near 7 mph. A turn to the north-northeast is anticipated on Thursday, with a turn toward the northeast on Thursday night. A northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is forecast on Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will continue to approach the coast of South Carolina tonight, move near or over the coast of South Carolina on Thursday, and then move near or over the coast of North Carolina Thursday night and Friday.
Clouds with scattered showers from Hurricane Dorian are expected Thursday over the Augusta metro area. Heavier rain (1″-3″) is possible over our southeast counties of Allendale, Barnwell, Bamberg, Screven and Jenkins.It will be a breezy day with winds out of the north 15-20mph with gusts to 30. Southern counties see winds up to 40mph.
Maximum sustained winds are now near 115 mph with higher gusts. Dorian is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are expected during the next 12 hours, followed by slow weakening Thursday through Friday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles.
Category 3 Hurricane Dorian Off The Georgia Coast
