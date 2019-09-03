Category 2 Dorian to move up the southeast coast.

The Latest from the National Hurricane Center…

At 500 PM EDT the center of Hurricane Dorian was located

near latitude 27.7 North, longitude 78.7 West. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph and a slightly faster motion toward the northwest or north-northwest is expected tonight. A turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast Thursday morning. On this track, the core of Hurricane Dorian will move dangerously close to

the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast tonight through

Wednesday night. The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning.

The forecast for the Augusta metro area and northward late Wednesday and Thursday is calling for partly sunny skies with a few scattered showers. Counties in our area closer to the coast… Barnwell, Bamberg, Allendale, Jenkins and Screven Counties could see 1″ to 3″ of rainfall and tropical force winds.

Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher

gusts. Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days.

Dorian has become a larger hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm- force winds extend outward up to 175 miles