As of 2 p.m.: After a rainy start to the day, the skies are finally clearing. The CSRA received 0.50″ to 1.50″ of rain in 24 hours. High temperatures will top out in the 50s. Canadian high pressure builds overhead, bringing colder air Friday night with lows in the 20s. We will see plentiful sunshine on Saturday, with highs only topping out in the 40s. Clouds increase Saturday night, with isolated rain showers rolling in Sunday morning east of Augusta. Next week starts off dry, but rain returns during the second half of the week. Temperatures will bump up to the 70s mid-week before cooling back down next weekend.