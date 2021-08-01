Busy Sunday! Heat Advisory, Marginal Risk, Air Quality Alert

As of 9AM Sunday- Expect a hot and stormy Sunday! Today is the last day of the heat wave. The high will be 96 today, but feeling like 100-105 depending on where you are. There is a Heat Advisory issued once again from 11AM-8PM today. This is for Washington, Jefferson, Johnson, and Emanuel counties. The best thing to do to beat the heat is to stay inside with the AC as much as possible. If you do go outside, keep water with you, wear sunscreen, and light clothing is recommended. Another tip is to wear whites or off whites, since they reflect sunlight. The darker the colors are the more light they absorb, and therefore the hotter you’ll feel! Always watch over your children, pets, and elderly, and never EVER leave them in a hot car unattended

In addition to the heat, we do have some thunderstorms coming our way, some that could be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of the CSRA under a Marginal Risk for severe weather today-level 1 on the scale. The biggest threat is damaging winds, and there could also be heavy rain with thunderstorms, though flooding is not a big concern today. Tomorrow, expect more scattered storms, with temperatures in the low 90s. Then as we go into Tuesday, things will change. It will be very wet and humid outside for the rest of the week, with pretty high rain chances each day. The good news is that a cooler air mass will drop our temperatures to the mid 80s.

For Edgefield, Saluda, and Aiken counties, there is an Air Quality Alert issued today until noon. This is due to the wildfire smoke from out west and Canada bringing hazy skies to our area. For those with respiratory issues, this could cause health effects. If this affects you, its best to limit your time outside. Stay safe and take care of yourself today!