Burrrr! Expect 20s overnight! Sunshine Friday gives way to weekend changes. – What to expect

Clear skies tonight as the wind subsides, it will get cold! Lows in the 20s! Sunshine and cool temperatures for Friday. Our next storm system moves our way by Saturday. Increasing clouds by Saturday night…warm front will move through Sunday, temperatures will rise to the middle 60s. Widespread rain moves in ahead of a cold front on Sunday. Some rain will be heavy by Sunday evening. Skies will remain cloudy through Monday afternoon.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 27

Friday: Sunny. High 55

Friday night: Clear and cold Low 29

Saturday: Increasing clouds. High 57

Sunday: Periods of showers and rain. Some rain will be heavy. High 64. Rain chance: 80%