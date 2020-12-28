Buckle up! A wild weather ride this week! – Here’s the latest

It’s only appropriate we end 2020 on a crazy weather note this week! Tomorrow will be a nice day with a Mix of Sun and Clouds then by Wednesday, High pressure sets up to our North. This will bring the “Wedge” conditions into the CSRA. Northeast winds, moisture in from the Atlantic…this will give us clouds, cool temperatures with periods of drizzle and showers. This won’t last but a day. Winds turn to the Southwest Thursday and Friday ahead of a strong storm system that will move our way for New Years Day. Highs will rocket into the 70s and we’ll have enough instability to produce thunderstorms, some that will be strong to severe. This will be a changing forecast, so be sure to stay with the Vipir 6 Weather Team for the very latest.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 38
Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High 62
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 43
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with periods of drizzle with scattered showers. High 52