Buckle up! A wild weather ride this week! – Here’s the latest

Another beautiful day in the CSRA and its getting a lot warmer still, back in the 60s for the next few days, but the lows tonight and tomorrow morning will still be fairly chilly. While we have high pressure to our west a cold front tomorrow will push it out and drag in a few clouds. It shouldn't bring temperatures down that much, but we will see some temperature fluctuations especially leading up to the New Years Eve system. Moisture is here aloft, while we are clear because of the high pressure, the lift with the cold front coming through will result in a few clouds for Monday, getting a little cloudier into the evening, and overnight. Temperatures will be a little wild, but we could return to the higher 60s and maybe even graze a 70. Temperatures tonight however will remain chilly and below average, but we are on a rise not only for our highs, but for our lows too.