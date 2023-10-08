Saturday night update: The coldest air so far this season filters in tonight, with temperatures bottoming out in the low-40s. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect through Sunday morning for our eastern lying counties. Wall-to-wall sunshine is on tap for Sunday, with well-below-average temperatures near 70 degrees. Our coldest night will be Sunday, with lows near 40 degrees. We can’t rule out the upper 30s in some spots. Temperatures start to moderate Monday and Tuesday, with highs approaching 80 degrees on Tuesday. We take a turn into the clouds and rain on Wednesday through Friday as low pressure pumps in Gulf moisture. We dry out and cool down next weekend into the early part of the following week.