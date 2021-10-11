Briefly Warming Up, Then a Big Cool Down…

As of 5PM Monday- It’s been a cloudy start to the work week! Temperatures stayed on the cooler side today thanks to the overcast skies. The southwestern CSRA reached the low 80s, but for the rest of us, we didn’t make it past the low 70s. Expect low 70s for the next few hours and then we’ll slowly drop to the 60s later on with those clouds persisting in the area.

Tomorrow morning, there will be some patchy fog and cloudy skies once again. Later in the day and for the rest of the week, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a warming trend. Temperatures will rise well above average to the upper 80s by the end of the week, and then quickly drop to the 70s! A cold front will pass us on Saturday which will bring our next chance of rain, and the cooler temperatures.