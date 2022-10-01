As of 8AM Saturday- We have some lingering clouds from Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s this morning. It will be warmer than yesterday, but still below average. Highs will be in the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will clear overnight, with a lot of sunshine for Sunday. Highs and lows will be similar to today.

On Monday, more clouds will move in, and that will keep temperatures cooler, with highs only in the low 70s. We will gradually warm up each day, and be in the low to mid 80s by the end of the week. It will be mostly sunny and dry. A cold front will pass late Friday, bringing cooler temperatures again for next weekend.