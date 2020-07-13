Brace for the heat this week!

Our summertime temperatures will continue this week as we’ll see above normal Highs with middle to upper 90s by afternoon. The real story will be the Heat Index with the “Feels Like” temperatures between 100 – 103 degrees.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clear skies and warm. Low 75
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and Hot! Only a slight chance of an isolated shower. High 97 (Heat Index 102) Rain chance 20%
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, warm. Lows 75
Wednesday: Partly sunny, Hot and more humid. Slight chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. High 98 (Heat Index 103) Rain chance 20%