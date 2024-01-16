Tuesday evening update: The low pressure and associated cold front that brought us showers earlier today are now off the coast, and drier and colder air is moving in. Expect mostly clear skies tonight, with lows bottoming out near 20 degrees for most spots. A wind chill advisory is in effect for Wilkes and Taliaferro counties until 10 a.m. on Wednesday for dangerous wind chills near 10 degrees. Highs will only be in the mid-40s tomorrow, but at least it will be sunny. Another frigid night is on tap for Wednesday night, with lows near 19 degrees. The record low for Augusta is 14 degrees, set back in 2003. High pressure will scoot east Thursday, and a southerly wind will pump in warmer temperatures in the low to mid-50s, but that is still below-average. A cold front will bring a few showers Thursday night. We dry things out Friday with much colder air arriving just in time for the weekend. Expect highs to struggle to reach 40 degrees on Saturday. The coldest high temperature on that date was 34 degrees, set back in 1983. Sunday is an alert day for dangerous cold, with morning lows in the low to mid teens. Take precautions to prevent pipes from bursting in your home by dripping faucets and opening cabinets. Highs will only rise to the low 40s on Sunday. We see an improvement in temperatures next week, with highs soaring back to near 70 degrees late in the week and rain chances returning.