Friday morning update: We are seeing clouds and isolated sprinkles this morning as a disturbance passes through. Skies will start to clear out this afternoon, with high temperatures rising into the mid-60s. Going into the weekend, we have a brief break from the unsettled weather on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the upper 50s. Showers move back in Sunday afternoon as a cold front approaches. The front sweeps through next Monday, ushering in much colder air for the remainder of next week, with lows near freezing and highs in the mid-50s to near 60. The next chance of rain is next Friday.