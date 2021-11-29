Big Warm Up Coming, Dry Weather Continues.

As of 5PM Monday- It was a nice but cooler start to the week, with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s. Tonight, cold air continues to move in from the North, dropping us into the mid 20s in some locations.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day with warmer temperatures. We will be about 10 degrees warmer than today. Dry weather continues throughout the week, with the CSRA really needing rain. Sunday we will have our next chance of showers, and low chances into next week as well. What we do have this week is a warming trend. Going into the month of December, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s. We will be well above our average for this time of year.