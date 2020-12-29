Big forecast changes start tomorrow!-What to expect

High pressure sets up to our North for Wednesday. This will bring us Northeast winds and moisture streaming in from the Atlantic. Look for clouds, much cooler temperatures and periods of drizzle. Big change from today’s sunshine. Winds turn to the Southwest by Thursday afternoon. This will bring yet more changes to our forecast. Warmer and stormy conditions will be here by Friday with the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. This will be a changing forecast, stay with us for the latest.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 38

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler with periods of drizzle and a few showers. High 52. Rain chance 30%.

Wednesday night: Cloudy, cool, areas of drizzle. Low 44

Thursday: Cloudy with areas of drizzle through midday. Then scattered showers by afternoon and isolated thunderstorms. High 60 Rain chance 50%