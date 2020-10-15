Big cool down is on the way! – Check out your forecast.

A strong cold front will move through the CSRA tomorrow afternoon giving us our coolest temperatures so far this Fall! We’ll see a warm Friday with a few isolated showers…the front moves through by Friday afternoon with a much cooler weekend. The cool down won’t last long as the 80s return next week.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated shower possible. Low 64

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, isolated showers through midday. High 82

Friday night: Clearing and cooler. Low 50

Saturday: Sunny and cool. High 69

Saturday night: Clear and chilly. Low 45 (Upper 30s in some colder locations)

Sunday: Sunny and nice! High 75