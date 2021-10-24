Big Changes Tomorrow: Clouds, Rain, and Muggier Conditions..

As of 6:30PM Sunday- We woke up to cool temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s. They didn’t last for long as we headed into the lower 80s and upper 70s for the afternoon. We also saw clouds build, and we will remain mostly cloudy for much of the evening and overnight. It will be a little chilly out there, so if you plan to go to the Exchange Fair for it’s last night, you may want to bring a jacket.

The rain comes back into the picture Monday. A few showers are possible throughout the afternoon, and storms in the evening due to a cold frontal passage. The Storm Prediction Center has put the majority of the CSRA under a marginal risk for severe weather. However, I do not believe we will have any severe storms, and not even much rain. The models are showing a limited amount of rain passing through the CSRA, which doesn’t look concerning. Brief heavy downpours are possible and breezy conditions.

Tuesday looks to be a dry day, and Wednesday as well- with just a low chance of showers late at night. The story changes early Thursday. Another system will bring us a lot of rain, and potentially severe storms. As of now, models are showing very heavy rain over the CSRA Thursday afternoon, but changes to the forecast are likely as we get closer to the date. Stay with us for updates this week.