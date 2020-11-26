Big changes on the way. – What to expect.

Soak in the warm temperatures the next couple of days as we have major changes coming to our forecast. Highs in the 70s Friday and Saturday will give way to Highs in the 40s by next week. Before the big cool down, we’ll see a strong storm system move through the CSRA Sunday and Monday. This will bring heavy rain, gusty winds and possible strong to severe thunderstorms by Monday. This will be a changing forecast, be sure to stay close with us for the latest.

Here is your forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny and warm. High 75

Friday night: Increasing clouds. Low 58

Saturday: Morning showers, then afternoon sunshine. High 72 Rain chance 30%

Sunday: Rain developing by afternoon. High 69. Rain chance 50%

Monday: Rain likely, some rain will be heavy. Scattered thunderstorms, some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds. High 67. Rain chance 90%