Big changes on the way as much cooler air arrives by Sunday. – Check out the forecast

A strong cold front will move through by Saturday afternoon, this will put an end to our middle to upper 80s as wonderful fall air will bring us into the 70s and overnight Lows will fall into the 40s! Well below normal for the middle of October. Still though, it will be awesome!

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 65

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered showers by afternoon. High: 85 then falling through evening into the 60s.

Saturday night: Clear and much cooler. Low: 47

Sunday: Sunny and nice! High: 72

Monday: Sunny. High: 74