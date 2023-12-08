Can you believe it’s already meteorological winter? The December solstice is just around the corner, and if early indications are correct, it appears old man winter will be making a big appearance this season in the CSRA. So, now is a good time to go over what to expect and how to prepare for this winter season.

What to Expect

After a 4-year absence, a strong El Nino will be playing a big role in our weather this winter. Here in the CSRA, we experience cooler than average temperatures during the winter months in this setup because of an increase in cloud cover. It’s also bringing an abundance of moisture to the mix. This is a result of a more southerly storm track, delivering a generous helping of rain to the region. So, keep those umbrellas handy!

If you’re a snow lover like me, you will be happy to hear that there is a better shot at seeing snow this winter! With the moisture in place, all it takes is cold air to create the perfect scenario for a southern snowstorm. A classic setup is having a low-pressure system form in the Gulf of Mexico and track up the coastline. If we do get snow, it will most likely fall in January and/or February.

One thing no one likes is freezing rain. Unfortunately, we could see it with wedge setups. I have my own experience of being in an ice storm in the Upstate of South Carolina in 2005. I witnessed first-hand the damage that freezing rain can cause. A sheet of ice caused a nightmare on our roads and powerlines. A tree split in half in my front yard. Luckily, it didn’t cause any damage.

We also must keep in mind that severe weather is a possibility, depending on the storm track.

How to Prepare

After facing two harsh winters in Wisconsin, dealing with blizzards and cold weather, I’m now in the CSRA, where getting more than an inch of snow or subzero temperatures in a winter is considered lucky. Unfortunately, many southeast cities aren’t equipped for winter weather, emphasizing the need for preparation. Here are some tips:

Stay informed with weather forecasts from trusted sources like the WJBF Live Vipir 6 Weather Team.

Get your home winter-ready by insulating, checking seals, and maintaining heating.

Protect pipes from freezing, let faucets drip in the cold, and winterize your vehicle.

Stock up on essentials: non-perishable food, water, blankets, and medications.

Dress in layers, be cautious on roads, and share your travel plans.

Protect plants and pets, use space heaters carefully, and follow safety rules.

Lastly, check detectors, know emergency procedures, and have a family communication plan in place.

With all this said, it’s time to gear up for an exciting winter season that hopefully brings a winter wonderland to the CSRA!

Do you have a weather-related topic that you would like to know the science behind? Submit your ideas to mhyatt@wjbf.com.