Tuesday Evening Update: Showers are ending, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low temperatures will be anywhere from the upper 60s to mid 70s. A front will stall out along the coast, keeping the chance of rain in the forecast for the southeastern portion of the CSRA for Wednesday. The rest of the CSRA will be dry with partly cloudy skies.

Drier and cooler air will move in behind this front, making for much nicer weather over the next few days. Highs will be in the mid 80s to around 90 degrees tomorrow. The heat index will only be in the upper 90s. Rain chances will be at 20% for the next two days, but then it will be completely sunny and dry over the weekend. Temperatures will climb a bit to around 94 degrees by then, but still not nearly as hot as it has been.

Next week, temperatures will be in the mid 90s with a slim chance of rain each day.