Better chances of showers/storms tomorrow and Thursday. – What to expect.

Tropical moisture continues to pushed into the CSRA. Look for widespread showers and a few thunderstorms for Wednesday. A cold front will move through Thursday and move a good chunk of this soupy air to our East. ETA is still to our South. It will continue to slowly move to the North and could be part of our forecast by Sunday with scattered showers. Another cold front moves through late Sunday into Monday. That will push everything off to our East and bring us more November like temperatures and drier air.

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers. Low 72 Rain chance 50%

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain likely. Warm and humid. High 80 Rain chance 80%

Wednesday night: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 67 Rain chance 70%

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, breezy. High 80 Rain chance 60%