As of 6am Wednesday: Sky is clear and temps are below freezing across the CSRA. High pressure dominates over the next 24 hours and we’ll see lots of sunshine today with very cool highs in the low 50s. Get ready for more freezing temps tonight with morning lows Thursday morning in the upper 20s. Clouds increasing late in the day Thursday will give way to rain Friday through Monday with warmer highs in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.