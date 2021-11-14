Below Freezing Morning, Sunny Sunday

As of 7AM Sunday- We have a Vipir 6 Alert Day until 9AM today due to the following:

FREEZE WARNING: Wilkes, Taliaferro, Lincoln, McCormick, Edgefield, and Saluda counties until 9AM today.

FROST ADVISORY: Hancock, Washington, Warren, Glascock, Jefferson, Johnson, Columbia, McDuffie, Richmond, Aiken, Burke, Jenkins, Emanuel, Screven, Barnwell, Allendale, and Bamburg counties until 9AM today.

This morning, some locations are below freezing. The lowest temperature we saw today was 28 degrees in Saluda, where the freeze warning was. For the rest of the area, we are waking up in the low to mid 30s. There are clear skies across the entire area and no fog.

The cold won’t last for long…The Vipir 6 Alert Day will end at 9AM along with the freeze warning and frost advisory expiring. The sun will shine bright today, warming us up into the low 60s. Tonight will be chilly, however slightly warmer than last night, staying in the upper 30s to low 40s.

There will be a lot of sunshine this week with little to no rain. We will warm up by Tuesday back into the mid 70s, and lows will increase to the mid 40s. A front will pass us on Thursday bringing isolated showers, and a cool down by the weekend.