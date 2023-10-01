Sunday Evening Update: Happy October! This weekend was beautiful, and this week ahead looks fantastic as well. High pressure is in control, and the forecast will be very consistent over the next several days… plenty of sunshine, cool mornings, and warm afternoons. We will have an arctic blast coming in this weekend though, which will bring a big drop in temperatures!

Expect an increase in clouds Friday and Saturday with just isolated showers possible. This will be due to a cold front, which is going to lead to the cooldown. Highs will fall into the 70s, and starting on Sunday, our lows will be in the upper 40s! You will definitely need to bundle up when headed out early Sunday morning and the beginning of next week, as this cold will stick around!