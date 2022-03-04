As of 4:30PM Friday: Today was a little cooler thanks to a weak front that came through earlier, but that cool down wont last long. More heat from the southwest will push back the cooler air and we will be right back in the 80s for the weekend. It will be cloudy for much of Saturday, but those clouds will disperse throughout the day and Sunday should be a bit sunnier. We aren’t going to have any showers for the weekend, the drought is growing with a lot of the CSRA now in abnormally dry conditions. Luckily that will change as we head into next week.

While the weekend will be toasty the start of the work week will see some changes. We will be very hot on Monday, but then a front brings showers for Monday night into Tuesday. These showers are much needed, and the resulting frontal system could lay the groundwork for more showers to come for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.