As of 7am Friday: Sky is clear with temps in the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clear tonight with morning lows in the 40s. The weekend looks great with sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Masters week kicks off Monday with a mostly sunny sky. Showers will move in for Tuesday and we’ll see a chance for a few strong storms Wednesday and Thursday.