Thursday evening update: High pressure continues to dominate our weather as we go into tonight, which means clear skies and cold temperatures in the mid-20s. Most of Friday will be dry, but clouds and rain push in Friday night ahead of a low-pressure system moving out of the Gulf of Mexico. Rain will continue into Saturday morning, followed by clearing during the afternoon. We have a break from the rain through next Monday before a stronger low pressure impacts the area going into Tuesday. This system has the potential to bring strong thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rain. There are still details to iron out, so stay tuned. We dry out again Tuesday night through Thursday. Rain returns Friday and continues into the following weekend.