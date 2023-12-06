Wednesday afternoon update: High pressure is building in and will lead to a clear and cold night, with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 20s. Tomorrow will be a lot like today, with abundant sunshine and highs topping out in the upper 50s. We start to warm up on Friday with highs in the mid-60s along with an increase in clouds. Southwesterly flow out ahead of our next weather maker will pump in warm air as highs climb to the low 70s on Saturday. A low pressure with a trailing cold front will bring showers Saturday night, with thunderstorms entering the mix Sunday. The main threats are heavy rain and strong winds. We dry out Sunday night with pleasant conditions on tap for next week as temperatures fall back to the 50s.