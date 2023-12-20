Wednesday evening update: Another frigid night is in store for the CSRA as temperatures dip into the mid-20s. High pressure remains in control of our weather through the remainder of the week, with temperatures moderating back to near 60 degrees. Overnight lows will also bounce back to the low to mid-30s. Looking ahead to your Christmas weekend, we will have an increase in clouds ahead of our next weathermaker. Temperatures will be seasonable in the low to mid-60s. It looks like a soggy sleigh ride for Santa as showers arrive late Sunday night. Scattered showers continue on Christmas Day, with temperatures in the mid-60s. Kwanzaa begins on Tuesday, and showers will continue to be in the forecast with seasonable temperatures. We return to sunny and cool weather as we progress through the week.