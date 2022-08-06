As of 9AM Saturday- Typical August weather for the CSRA today and all the way through next Wednesday. Temperatures will stay just a degree or two below average in the low 90s. Storms will fire up each day in the late afternoon, bringing some heavy downpours and lightning. The storms are not expected to become severe or widespread.

We will see a pattern change Thursday. A cold front will approach us, bringing increased rain chances and potentially strong storms. The front will keep temperatures up to 5 degrees cooler, in the upper 80s and around 90. Low temperatures will also drop into the upper 60s. Rain chances decrease next weekend.