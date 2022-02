As of 7am Friday: Sky is mostly clear with warm temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. After two straight days of record breaking highs, we’ll be close to tying a record high of 84 with forecasted high of 83.

Changes coming up for the weekend. Clouds increasing Saturday with highs a little cooler, but still above average in the upper 60s. Sunday will have a few scattered showers move through the CSRA with cooler than average highs in the low 60s.