As of 6:30PM Saturday- We had sunny skies to start today, and temperatures in the 60s. We got a few clouds here and there later in the afternoon, and they should stick around for most of the evening. Temperatures warmed to the lower 80s once again today. The good news is Sunday will pretty much be a repeat of today! Enjoy the outdoors this weekend.

To start the work week, we will warm up to a whopping 90 degrees! On Tuesday, a front will move in which will bring a few isolated storms, and scattered showers. This is good news, because even though we are above average for the month with rainfall, we are still seeing drier conditions in our soil. Overall so far the year hasn’t been great to us rain wise. While we are close to average, that was mostly due to how much rain we got in April, instead of over the course of a few months. Temperatures will drop slightly throughout the rest of the week, but overall remain warm in the 80s. There will be another chance of rain next weekend.