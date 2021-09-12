Another Sunny Day On The Way! But Things Will Start To Change.

As of 6:30PM- It was another great day! We started with some patchy fog, but overall saw a lot of that sunshine. Temperatures got into the mid to upper 80s again, and should cool down to the upper 60s tonight. Plenty of sunshine left for your evening strolls, and the humidity should stay low too!

More of the same weather for your Monday, but on Tuesday the pattern begins to change. Rain chances will increase and so will the humidity. For the rest of the week, expect mostly late day showers and storms and muggy conditions. High temperatures will fluctuate between the upper 80s to low 90s, and overnight lows will stay warmer in the upper 60s to low 70s.

We are now tracking several areas of interest, with Tropical Storm Nicholas off Texas and two other areas likely to develop soon, we have more details in our Hurricane Tracker tab under weather.