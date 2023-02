As of 7am Thursday: Sky is partly cloudy with warm temps in the 60s. We’ll see more clouds than sun today and we’ll also tie a record high of 84 that was set a year ago. Clouds hang around tonight and stays warm with morning lows in the low 60s.

Friday will see showers along a stalled front and staying warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Saturday will be much cooler with a few showers, highs only in the mid 60s.