As of 5 PM Thursday: Another toasty day in the CSRA, with the high set at 87. That’s 3 degrees warmer than the previous record high set in 2018. We could have another toasty day depending on how the cold front moves through the area for tomorrow. After the front passes by, we don’t expect to drop below average or even average right away. The real changes wont change until the secondary front brings a few showers in for Sunday. After that, we will cool back down to average, and even a little bit below.

As we start our next work week, things will be much cooler, and we don’t have any risk for showers. Sadly we are approaching abnormally dry conditions once again. If we don’t get a decent amount of rainfall soon, we could be at risk for drought, and with the heat even fire weather.