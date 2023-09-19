Tuesday afternoon update: High pressure continues to be in control through the remainder of the week with nice and sunny conditions. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s, and afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s. Looking ahead to the weekend, a low-pressure system will be forming off the coast from a frontal boundary to our south. This could bring isolated showers or storms on Saturday. We will continue to monitor the latest trends and keep you updated. Temperatures will cool on Saturday, with highs only topping out in the upper 70s. Temperatures climb back to the low to mid 80s going into next week, with increasing rain and storm chances.