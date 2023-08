As of 7am Thursday: Sky is mostly sunny with temps in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see another nice day today with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 90s and a low heat index. Not the case Friday as heat and humidity will be on the rise. The heat dome shifts east and we’ll see highs again in the upper 90s to 100 for Friday and Saturday with heat indices around 108-110.

Finally some cooler temps and rain on the way for next week.