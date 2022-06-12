As of 8AM Sunday: A very muggy morning in the CSRA, with temperatures in the upper 60s lower 70s. Today is going to be a very hot day, and it’s only the beginning. Afternoon highs will reach the upper to mid 90s, with the heat index feeling in the low 100s upper 90s. Remember to stay hydrated today, bring water with you wherever you go, as it will be easy to become dehydrated. We do have a few showers which could pop up across the area, which would be a welcome cooling to an otherwise hot day.

The week is only going to get hotter, the real start of the heat wave will be tomorrow. Temperatures will be entirely in the upper 90s, with the heat index in the 110 degree range. We wont see any relief from the heat until next weekend, and even then temperatures will still be in the mid 90s.