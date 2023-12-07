As of 6am Thursday: Sky is clear with temps in the upper 20s and low 30s. High pressure remains in control today with cool highs in the upper 50s. Sky will be clear again tonight with morning lows Friday morning in the low 30s. Clouds increase ahead of a cold front on Friday with highs in the low 60s. Changes on the way for the weekend as a cold front moves in for Saturday afternoon and warms afternoon high temps to the low 70s with a few late day showers. Better chance for rain with an isolated storm for Sunday.