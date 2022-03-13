As of 6:30PM Sunday- Temperatures were in the low 20s upper teens this morning as a Freeze warning was in effect. We even broke a record low in Augusta of 19 degrees, which beat the old record of 20 set in 1998 for today! There is another Freeze Warning for tonight from 3AM until 9AM. Temperatures wont be as cold as this morning, but they will still be in the low 30s upper 20s. Highs were in the mid to upper 50s today with sunny skies. Speaking of sun, the sunset will not be until 7:34 PM due to Daylight Saving Time beginning!

Tomorrow temperatures will quickly warm back up into the upper 60s and 70s this week. Our next system will come in Tuesday night bringing showers and storms. Widespread showers will continue Wednesday morning. As of now, no severe weather is expected.