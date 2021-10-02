Another Dry Weekend, Big Changes Next Week…

As of 9AM Saturday- Happy Weekend! Fortunately for us, we have another weekend of dry weather in store. However, moisture is increasing in our area, making it feel more humid and cloudier. Temperatures will be warm, reaching the mid to upper 80s. Lows will stay in the low 60s. A brief light shower can’t be ruled out, but it’ll be more likely tomorrow rather than today. For tomorrow, I have rain chances at 20% mostly for the late evening. A cold front is approaching us which will bring rain chances way up to start the work week.

Rain chances are at 60% Monday through Wednesday, with a few thunderstorms possible Monday. For the most part, it will just be rain showers were dealing with. These showers will continue the rest of the week at a 40% chance. Then by next weekend, conditions begin to improve. This frontal passage will drop our high temperatures to the upper 70s to low 80s next week, and few nights will be chillier than others, in the upper 50s.