Another cold start across the CSRA, plenty of sunshine and warmer for the afternoon

As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is mostly clear with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s. We’ll see a lot of sunshine today with highs warmer that yesterday, in the low 50s. Tonight we’ll see a few clouds and again cold with morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low 60s. A cold front brings in a good chance for rain on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. We are tracking the potential for winter weather on Friday morning and throughout the day.