As of 7pm Thursday: After a chilly start to our day, we made it to 68 degrees for our daily high temperature. Tonight, winds will be light and the sky will be mostly clear, setting the scene for another cold night with lows dropping again into the 30s. High pressure will move into our area over the next couple of days, giving us dry conditions and warmer temperatures! We will see highs in the 70s over the weekend and will even make it into the 80s early next week. The average high for this time of year is 78 degrees, so we will be settling back into normal fall conditions over the next several days.