Another cold night, expect the 20s by morning. – Check out your forecast

High pressure will settle in for a long Winter’s nap tonight as we’ll see lows in the 20s by Thursday morning. Sunshine early tomorrow will give way to clouds by afternoon. Warmer by afternoon with Highs Near 60. A cold front will move through Friday, ahead of the front will be scattered showers and rain with Highs in the lower 60s. Another quick system will move into the CSRA by late Saturday into Sunday morning with showers and rain. Right now we have not issued a Vipir 6 Alert Day, however we’ll keep tracking this system as it moves our way.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 26

Thursday: Sunshine early, then increasing clouds. High 60

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 45

Friday: Scattered showers and rain through early afternoon, clearing and breezy by evening. High 64. Rain chance: 60%